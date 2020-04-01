The woman, who is among 8 Guineans that tested positive for the virus in Tamale evaded security and bolted.

This was disclosed by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed to the media today.

He described it as “a very disturbing situation because she is positive” with the novel coronavirus.

“Since yesterday, up till this morning, I have not slept, with my security people. I directed that they should use all their networks to be able to track the persona down and get her,” Mr. Saeed told the media.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed

There were two police and two soldiers who were guarding the guest house where the infected persons were being monitored.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Mr. Saeed urged citizens to remain calm.

Two Burkinabe’s tested positive for the virus alongside the eight Guineans. They had come into Ghana from Burkina Faso.

The government has said these foreign nationals will be sent back to their home countries for treatment.