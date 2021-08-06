RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman wants separation from husband who is in jail

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 30-year-old woman Zuwairiyya Ahmad on Friday prayed a Sharia Court in Kaduna to grant her divorce because her husband, Yakubu Bawasa, was in jail.

Woman wants separation from husband who is in jail. (FINRA)
Woman wants separation from husband who is in jail. (FINRA)

The complainant said that she was tired of the marriage.

Recommended articles

”He is no more providing our basic necessities."

The judge, Murtala Nasir, said that based on the report gotten from the correctional facility, the defendant was sentenced to four years imprisonment in 2020.

The judge stated that the court has answered the prayer of the complainant and therefore dissolved the union between the couple.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hijrah: Gov Oyetola declares Monday, Aug 9 as public holiday

CJN approves appointment of Acting Supreme Court Registrar

President Buhari approves change of ministry’s name

Inspector, 3 bandits die as gunmen attack Imo police division

Under no guise should press freedom be restrained – Fayemi

Mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 can still breastfeed – Expert

12 doctors suspended, 3 others barred over professional misconduct

JTF intercepts hundreds of migrating Fulani herdsmen in Kwara

State governments responsible for most of doctors’ demands - FG