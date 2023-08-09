ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos woman uses 10-year-old niece as drug trafficker to fool Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect said she used her niece to courier drug from her house to the shop she sells them.

The suspect was arrested after her niece was found roaming the streets (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The suspect was arrested after her niece was found roaming the streets (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure on Tuesday while parading the suspect before newsmen at the police command's headquarters in Ikeja.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested last Wednesday, after her niece was found roaming the streets and was brought to the Pen Cinema Police Division in Agege.

Hundeyin said that the divisional police officer consequently directed that the girl should bathe, while the police would look for her parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that while the girl was trying to bathe, the police discovered a substance suspected to be Cororado, which was planted in her panties.

"The discovery prompted further questions, which revealed that this has been going on for a long time; so, we had to extend investigation to her house, and we were able to bring her guardian (the suspect) to the police station.

"She did not deny it. She admitted that this had been her way to courier drug from her house to the shop she sells them, to beat police check.

"That is why we are exposing her to Nigerians," he said.

The image maker said that the girl would be handed over to her family, while the suspect would be prosecuted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian lawyer, 2 Kenyans win 2023 Waislitz Global Citizen Awards

Nigerian lawyer, 2 Kenyans win 2023 Waislitz Global Citizen Awards

Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young man marries 10 women on the same day; netizens react

Young man marries 10 women on the same day; netizens react (video)

The young doctor was set to complete her housemanship in two weeks [Punch]

Young doctor falls to untimely death in faulty elevator at Lagos hospital

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) promised the culprits will be fished out [Businessday NG]

Cultists kill Anambra man, dump his corpse in abandoned tricycle

Heartless couple arrested for selling 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Heartless couple arrested for selling 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14