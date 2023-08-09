Lagos woman uses 10-year-old niece as drug trafficker to fool Police

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure on Tuesday while parading the suspect before newsmen at the police command's headquarters in Ikeja.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested last Wednesday, after her niece was found roaming the streets and was brought to the Pen Cinema Police Division in Agege.

Hundeyin said that the divisional police officer consequently directed that the girl should bathe, while the police would look for her parents.

He said that while the girl was trying to bathe, the police discovered a substance suspected to be Cororado, which was planted in her panties.

"The discovery prompted further questions, which revealed that this has been going on for a long time; so, we had to extend investigation to her house, and we were able to bring her guardian (the suspect) to the police station.

"She did not deny it. She admitted that this had been her way to courier drug from her house to the shop she sells them, to beat police check.

"That is why we are exposing her to Nigerians," he said.