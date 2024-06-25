Woman to spend 3 years in jail for stealing ₦47k and wristwatch worth ₦16k

Magistrate O.A.Onagoruwa, in his ruling, gave the woman an option of ₦50,000 fine. Onagoruwa held that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that Obabiyi was guilty of the charge preferred against her.

The convict, whose address was not provided, had earlier pleaded not guilty to theft, assault and conspiracy. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye told the court that the convict and others, at large, committed the offences on July 22, 2022, at about 3:00 am at Plaza Phase 1, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the Obabiyi and her accomplices stole ₦47,000 cash and a wristwatch from the complainant, Victor Nnamezie. He said that the convict and her accomplice also assaulted the complainant.

