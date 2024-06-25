ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman to spend 3 years in jail for stealing ₦47k and wristwatch worth ₦16k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman and her accomplice also assaulted the complainant.

A woman in jail [Meta AI]
A woman in jail [Meta AI]

Recommended articles

Magistrate O.A.Onagoruwa, in his ruling, gave the woman an option of ₦50,000 fine. Onagoruwa held that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that Obabiyi was guilty of the charge preferred against her.

The convict, whose address was not provided, had earlier pleaded not guilty to theft, assault and conspiracy. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye told the court that the convict and others, at large, committed the offences on July 22, 2022, at about 3:00 am at Plaza Phase 1, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the Obabiyi and her accomplices stole ₦47,000 cash and a wristwatch from the complainant, Victor Nnamezie. He said that the convict and her accomplice also assaulted the complainant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 338,351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Obasanjo and other Nigerian politicians spotted at Davido’s wedding

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Gombe Govt distributes chlorine to 11 local government areas to prevent cholera

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

Minister compares child marriage in North to 'taking small girls to hotels' in South

Minister compares child marriage in North to 'taking small girls to hotels' in South

Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

Nigerian hunters tackle 19 crime cases in Kano forests in 1 month

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fouani brothers

Police rescue Fouani brothers, others abducted during boat trip in Lagos

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

After hot chase, Police arrest passenger attempting to snatch cab from driver

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urge visits

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urges visits

55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother after pastor says she's a witch

55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother after pastor says she's a witch