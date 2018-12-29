Her action sparks widespread outrage in the Muslim community after a video capturing the accused hit the internet.

News Australia confirms that 25-year-old Ahmed is charged with “inciting debauchery” and “committing an obscene act in public”, following her arrest in October 2018.

Her trial is reportedly held in the city of Mansoura.

According to reports, Basma Ahmed admits that she touched the monkey's sexual organ but does it out of naivety.

Her confession unfortunately fails to get her a pardon from a judge who sentences her to spend three years in jail.

The convict who reportedly lives in an Egyptian village known as Aja, says she is fond of the monkey. This is captured in a report by News Australia.