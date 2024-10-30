Woman to be dragged to court over her 19-year-old son’s cybercrime case

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered Martha Ude, the mother of 19-year-old Chinonso Udeh, to appear in court on Friday, November 1, 2024.

This order follows Udeh's arraignment on charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to which he pleaded guilty.

The court session unveiled the details of Udeh’s alleged offenses, as prosecutor Suleiman Suleiman outlined the case through testimony from EFCC operative Abdulraman Mohammed.

Mohammed explained that the investigation stemmed from intelligence reports that led the EFCC to a suspected cybercrime network operating in the Lekki area of Lagos. After conducting extensive surveillance, operatives executed a sting operation that ultimately resulted in Udeh's arrest.

During the investigation, authorities seized an iPhone XR from Udeh, which contained incriminating documents upon analysis.

Mohammed confirmed that Udeh had made a statement during his arrest, and the prosecution presented their evidence without opposition from the defense. The court accepted this evidence as Exhibits A, B, and C.

Justice Faji then called upon Udeh to stand and share information about his background. He stated that he was learning to be a painter and lived with a member of his church.

When asked about his family, Udeh indicated that he hailed from Onitsha, Anambra State, where his mother resides.

Notably, when questioned about who accompanied him to court, Udeh pointed to a young man with braided hair. This individual introduced himself as a friend who had come for support, as Udeh lacked family presence.

Concerned by this situation, Justice Faji questioned the absence of parental support, emphasising the implications for Udeh’s responsibility.

He remarked, “At 19, you are here without your parents, only a friend by your side. Should I assume this defendant is truly accountable?”

In response, the judge mandated Udeh to ensure his mother’s presence in court for the next hearing, warning that failure to comply could result in Udeh facing imprisonment.

Additionally, Justice Faji ordered the EFCC to provide food for Udeh during his remand, instructing both Udeh and his mother to bring identification documents to the upcoming court session.

The EFCC alleges that between January 27 and April 13, 2024, Udeh impersonated a foreign national named “Hamdam Fazza” on Instagram to obtain financial benefits, a charge that contravenes Section 22(3) of the Cybercrime Prohibition Act, 2015.