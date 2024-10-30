ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman to be dragged to court over her 19-year-old son’s cybercrime case

Damilare Famuyiwa

A Federal High Court judge was said to be furious about the cybercrime case against the teenager, prompting him to summon his mother.

Woman to be dragged to court over her 19-year-old son’s cybercrime case
Woman to be dragged to court over her 19-year-old son’s cybercrime case

Recommended articles

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered Martha Ude, the mother of 19-year-old Chinonso Udeh, to appear in court on Friday, November 1, 2024.

This order follows Udeh's arraignment on charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to which he pleaded guilty.

The court session unveiled the details of Udeh’s alleged offenses, as prosecutor Suleiman Suleiman outlined the case through testimony from EFCC operative Abdulraman Mohammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed explained that the investigation stemmed from intelligence reports that led the EFCC to a suspected cybercrime network operating in the Lekki area of Lagos. After conducting extensive surveillance, operatives executed a sting operation that ultimately resulted in Udeh's arrest.

During the investigation, authorities seized an iPhone XR from Udeh, which contained incriminating documents upon analysis.

Mohammed confirmed that Udeh had made a statement during his arrest, and the prosecution presented their evidence without opposition from the defense. The court accepted this evidence as Exhibits A, B, and C.

Justice Faji then called upon Udeh to stand and share information about his background. He stated that he was learning to be a painter and lived with a member of his church.

When asked about his family, Udeh indicated that he hailed from Onitsha, Anambra State, where his mother resides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, when questioned about who accompanied him to court, Udeh pointed to a young man with braided hair. This individual introduced himself as a friend who had come for support, as Udeh lacked family presence.

Concerned by this situation, Justice Faji questioned the absence of parental support, emphasising the implications for Udeh’s responsibility.

He remarked, “At 19, you are here without your parents, only a friend by your side. Should I assume this defendant is truly accountable?”

In response, the judge mandated Udeh to ensure his mother’s presence in court for the next hearing, warning that failure to comply could result in Udeh facing imprisonment.

Additionally, Justice Faji ordered the EFCC to provide food for Udeh during his remand, instructing both Udeh and his mother to bring identification documents to the upcoming court session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC alleges that between January 27 and April 13, 2024, Udeh impersonated a foreign national named “Hamdam Fazza” on Instagram to obtain financial benefits, a charge that contravenes Section 22(3) of the Cybercrime Prohibition Act, 2015.

The case is scheduled for further proceedings on Thursday, November 1, 2024.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15 Vessels discharges goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

15 Vessels discharges goods at Lagos Ports as NPA expects 6 more to arrive

Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

Northern govs faces backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs faces backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

Olori Akande helped me adapt to role as Lagos Governor’s wife in 1999 - First Lady

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

BREAKING: Senate resumes screening for Bianca, Jumoke, other ministerial nominees

CBN, FCCPC moves to boost inclusive digital financial services for PWDs

CBN, FCCPC moves to boost inclusive digital financial services for PWDs

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

Sen Achonu sues British Airways, demands ₦200m for alleged contract violation

Sen Achonu sues British Airways, demands ₦200m for alleged contract violation

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UNN

UNN denies student death on campus, demands apology from blogger

Lady accuses pastor of multiple rape and abortion

Lady accuses pastor of multiple rape and abortion

High diesel costs drive guard to steal 350 litres worth ₦437, 500 from company

High diesel costs drive guard to steal 350 litres worth ₦437, 500 from company

Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos

Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos