Woman steals friend's purse with cash, ATM cards while dancing at a wedding

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the police investigation, the convict confessed that she stole the purse, removed the money and phone and gave it to her brother.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The defendant, who resides at Goni-gora Kaduna, is charged with stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant Felicia Dogo, reported the matter at the Sabon Tasha Police Station on November 12.

He said the complainant and defendant went to a wedding and when the complainant stood up to dance, she left her purse which contained an iPhone 12 worth ₦267,000, ₦5,000 cash and two ATM cards with the defendant.

“When the complainant came to collect the purse from the defendant, she lied that she gave the purse to the complainant’s mother."

The prosecutor added that during the police investigation, the convict confessed that she stole the purse, removed the money and phone and gave it to her brother. He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Section 217 stipulates a year's jail term For stealing if found guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with one surety in like sum. Emmanuel said that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant with evidence of two years of tax payment. He adjourned the case until December 3, for a hearing.

