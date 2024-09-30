ADVERTISEMENT
Woman steals 7-day-old baby during naming ceremony

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have sneaked into the home of the baby’s parents during their naming ceremony and quietly escaped the event with the infant.

Khadija Aliyu, who had pretended to be pregnant, took advantage of the festivities to sneak into the home where the infant was laid to sleep. As the naming ceremony was going on, she carefully picked up the baby, wrapped her in a veil, and attempted to escape unnoticed.

However, the Nasarawa State Police Command swiftly intervened, arresting Aliyu around 6:30 PM the following day. Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rahman Nansel reported that the officers acted on tips that led them to the suspect.

He said, “At about 6:30 hrs, police operatives attached to the Keffi Division arrested one Khadija Aliyu for stealing a seven-day-old baby girl during a naming ceremony in Keffi.

“The suspect, who had been claiming to be pregnant, attended a naming ceremony at Behind INEC office, Keffi.

“While the event was ongoing, she sneaked into the house, stole the baby that was laid to sleep, carried the child on her back, covered her with a veil, and escaped before she was later arrested.”

In a separate incident, the police also apprehended one Hussaini Mohammed, who’s an ex-convict, for his involvement in motorcycle thefts in the area.

Nansel explained that during the investigation into stolen motorcycles, officers recovered three vehicles believed to be linked to Mohammed. His recent release from a correctional facility raised suspicions, prompting further scrutiny.

Nasarawa Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada urged members of the community who have experienced motorcycle thefts to visit the Angwan Lambu Division in Keffi with proof of ownership to reclaim their property.

The police are committed to addressing these crimes and ensuring community safety. Both incidents highlight the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in the region, but also their dedication to swift action in apprehending suspects and recovering stolen property.

