Police operatives in Ogun State have reportedly arrested a woman, Falilat Olatunji for allegedly stealing a four-month-old baby to cover up her fake pregnancy.

According to Punch, Falilat was arrested 24 hours after she stole the baby, Bello Ibrahim at Iyana-Kajola, Mile 2, Abeokuta.

The woman was said to have lied to her husband that she was pregnant.

It was reported that the mother of the baby, Taiwo Bello left him sleeping in the room while she went to wash clothes behind the house.

But when she returned to the room, she discovered that someone had taken her child.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, October 3, 2019, Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by one Abdul-Akeem Dawodu at Sabo Ilupeju police station.

The police boss said, “Upon the report, the DPO Sabo Ilupeju division, CSP Alhasan AbdulAzeez mobilised his detectives to the scene and commenced a full-scale investigation into the case.

“Their efforts yielded a positive result when the suspect was sighted at Ilewo-Orile with the baby and she was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who resides at №23 Jawando Street, Ayobo, Lagos confessed to stealing the baby but claimed that she only wanted to use the baby to deceive her husband whom she had earlier informed that she was pregnant.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect had once lived in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she was present during the christening of the same baby.

The PPRO added, “The baby has been reunited with his parents.”

He added that the commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution, Punch reports.