Woman st*bs jealous man to d*ath in Delta during a fight

The middle-aged woman stabbed the man to death during a fight that ensued between them.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Gift confessed to the crime, as she was handcuffed to the backseat of a car.

While being interrogated, the suspect said she started to fight the deceased when the latter challenged her after meeting her in another person’s house.

Gift said, “He came to meet me in somebody’s house and caught me with the person. We started fighting when he caught me.”

When asked if that was what prompted her to kill the deceased, she simply said, “he came to meet me first.”

Meanwhile, Michael Adesitimi, an Information Communication Technology Consultant, has been gruesomely killed.

Adesitimi, whose murderers were yet-to-be identified, was found in his pool of blood after being attacked in his residence at Okuta Elerinla Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adesitimi was killed barely nine months after his daughter was murdered in a similar circumstance.

The eldest son of the deceased, Atinu said his mother, who was married to Adesitimi, watched helplessly as the assailants she numbered two, questioned her husband on the whereabouts of a document.

“According to my mother who was watching the scene through the window said she saw two people who forced themselves into the compound through the gate.

“She overheard the men asking my father, Where is the document? My mum, who witnessed what was happening, took to her heels through the back door to our neighbour’s house where she was able to call the policemen. The policemen at the checkpoint, rather than follow us to our house to save the situation, they took us back to their station where we wasted time.

“By the time my mum and the policemen returned to the house, my father was already dead,” he added.