ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman stabs neighbour to death while fetching water from public tap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police have visited the scene of the crime, recovered exhibits and taken photographs.

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the deceased husband, Lukmon Adio, reported the matter at the Ajegunle Police Division at about 9:48 pm on Sunday.

The police spokesman said that Adio's late wife, Bakarat, had a minor quarrel with the suspect while fetching water from a public tap near their house.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The misunderstanding allegedly resulted in the suspect stabbing the late Bakarat with a kitchen knife at the left side of her ribs. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors on duty confirmed her dead," he said.

Hundeyin said that the police had visited the scene of the crime, recovered exhibits and taken photographs.

He said that Bakarat's corpse had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

FRSC Gombe advises bicycle riders to avoid competing with cars to prevent crashes

Katsina Govt to provide psychosocial support for women, youth in drug addiction

Katsina Govt to provide psychosocial support for women, youth in drug addiction

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

House of Reps considers fresh bill seeking creation of 3 states in South-West

FG will soon announce a ban on employing housemaids less than 18 years old

FG will soon announce a ban on employing housemaids less than 18 years old

Mama Boko Haram sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for ₦40m fraud

Mama Boko Haram sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for ₦40m fraud

When should citizens protest against their government?

When should citizens protest against their government?

Remi Tinubu announces ₦50 million endowment fund for best law student of MAAUN

Remi Tinubu announces ₦50 million endowment fund for best law student of MAAUN

EEDC says it has no control over current poor electricity supply in South-East

EEDC says it has no control over current poor electricity supply in South-East

Akpabio wants accessible, affordable energy for Nigerians

Akpabio wants accessible, affordable energy for Nigerians

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain

The operatives found it suspicious that the 'hunters' concealed their weapons [Punch]

Amotekun apprehends 149 suspected criminals in Ondo

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt (NAN)

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)

Kano man stabs teenager to death for having an affair with girlfriend, bags life imprisonment