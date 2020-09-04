The command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Thursday.

Mohammed stated that the incident, which occurred at Ochiagha Str., Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, was reported on September 2.

He stated that following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division went to the scene and met the deceased in a pool of his own blood.

He stated that the operatives immediately rushed him to Iyi Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi for medical attention.

“However, the victim was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor,” he said, adding that "his remains were deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

According to Mohammed, a careful observation on the deceased’s body showed a stab on his chest, while a blood stained kitchen knife was also recovered at the scene.

He stated that police learnt that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted her to abort the pregnancy.

He stated that it was further learnt that the suspect declined the option for an abortion and demanded some money for her upkeep.

Mohammed stated that her refusal for abortion resulted in a scuffle between them during which she allegedly stabbed the man to death.

He stated that the case was being investigated to further unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.