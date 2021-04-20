Woman stabs 14-yr-old student to death in Bayelsa

Confirming the incident, police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, said the police had to rescue the assailant from residents who mobbed her after the act.

"The suspect, one Arugu Chidinma Benedicta, stabbed one Joseph Thomas, 14, with a knife; the victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he eventually died.

"The suspect was mobbed before the arrival of the police. She was, however, rescued by the police and she is receiving treatment at FMC," Butswat said.

NAN gathered that the deceased, Thomas, was until his death a JSS1 student of Government Science and Technical College, Okaka.

According to a resident who witnessed the alleged crime, the tragic incident occurred at about 7:45 am as the boy was preparing for school.

The deceased was reportedly stabbed on the upper part of his shoulder and chest by the middle-aged woman.

Although the motive behind the attack could not be immediately ascertained, the source told NAN that the suspect had been involved in a lingering feud with the deceased's grandmother.