Woman sells 3-month-old grandson for ₦50,000

The suspect, who hails from Nkwelle, the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, is now cooling off in police custody following the sale of the baby.

Security operatives of the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, together with men of the state police command, apprehended the culprit and the perpetrators in the crime, after the mother of the baby alerted the ministry.

This development was disclosed in a press statement by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the media aide to Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo.

“The Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in Anambra State has rescued a three-month-old baby who had been sold by the grandmother.

“The rescue occurred in response to a report by Ijeoma Nwosu, who claimed that Oluchukwu Nwosu, her mother, forcefully sold her baby soon after he was born and has since refused to tell her where he is.

“Following receipt of the allegation, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, immediately took action, in collaboration with security operatives, to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

“After almost a month of consistent intelligence and surveillance by the ministry and security operatives, the offenders were caught,” the statement read.

Ijeoma was quoted as saying that the woman sold the three-month-old baby for ₦50,000 due to their low income and lack of care and challenges of feeding the baby.

“During interrogations, the culprit confessed how she came across a buyer who after days of negotiations, finally paid her the agreed sum.

“But the buyer of the baby, one Madam Evelyn, a native of Uruagu Nnewi, when arrested, said she paid ₦200,000 to the person who obtained the baby for her,” she added.