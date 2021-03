“I have been married to Garba for nine years and we have 10 children.

“My lord my husband is very lazy and has refused to be a responsible parent. He has not provided

”He does not provide medical care, housing, education or food. He stays in my house doing nothing. I am the one who provides for them,” she said.

After listening to Bello, the judge, Malam Umar Dan-baba adjourned the case until May, 10 for further hearing.