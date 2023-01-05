Woman seeks Justice after Lagos drunk driver knocks down her husband

The woman’s husband, Hanofi Taofeek, a 35-year-old baker, was heading home with his wife after joining her at her shop on Ajose Street, Off Amukoko Roundabout, when Okafor rammed into them with his bus.

While Taofeek died on the spot, his wife, Taiwo, lost consciousness and was admitted to the Apapa General Hospital.

Lamenting her husband’s demise, the grieving woman said she was informed of his death three weeks after she was discharged from the hospital.

Her words: “Around 11 pm, my husband and I were heading home after I closed for the day. My husband worked as a manager in a bakery, while I sell noodles. He usually came to my shop so we could both go home together.

“We were on the walkway and before we knew it, we were hit by a bus from behind. Three days after the fatal accident, I was told that I had been unconscious for three days, and it was after three weeks when I was discharged from the General Hospital that I learnt that my husband died on the spot.

“I was informed by neighbours that the bus driver was in police custody at Amukoko. The IPO handling the case told me that he was going to withdraw the case since I didn’t have the money to pursue it. They asked me if I had money to pay for the case to go through but I told them that I didn’t. He also said the family of the suspect should just give me the money for the treatment alone without any justice being served. I don’t have anyone; my husband was the one who sent his two younger siblings to school and took care of them, now who will help us?”

Maintaining that Okafor was drunk while driving the vehicle that rammed into them, Taiwo accused the police of negligence and being lenient on the matter.