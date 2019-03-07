Odunayo sought the court to dissolve their marriage after she accused her husband of being a drunkard who often returns home fully intoxicated.

She told the court that Akintayo breaks into her shop and steals her money and other valuables whenever she refuses to feed him.

"I was enduring his cruelty to me until my parents advised me to leave him and watch whether he would change. He is a wicked man. He is a heavy drinker. He stole my panties and cut my hair. I don’t want him again, please separate us," she pleaded.

The accused was not present in the court to defend himself. The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, ordered the bailiff in the court to serve him with the judgment of the court.

Odunade said, "In the interest of peaceful living, the union between Odunayo and Sunday Akintayo has ceased to be. The custody of the two children produced by the union is awarded to Odunayo."

He held that endangering crisis would erupt with either of the couple if adequate measures are not taken.