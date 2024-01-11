Woman reveals how her husband defiled her sister’s 6-year-old granddaughter

Hosa, a trader who spoke in Yoruba and translated in English language, told Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, that Adjoto committed the crime on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at their home in Mowo, Badagry, Lagos.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the Lagos State prosecution counsel Inumidun Solarin, told the court that the incident happened when the minor visited them for a two-week Easter holiday.

According to her, before the incident occurred, she had asked the victim to go and greet the defendant when she woke up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosa, who is the second prosecution witness, narrated that she had left her sister’s granddaughter at home with her husband to go to Idumota Market, adding that upon arrival, she found out that the girl had been sexually defiled by her husband.

Her words: “On Friday, I went to Idumota Market around 5:00 a.m or 6:00 a.m, by that time, I couldn’t wake her (victim) up nor make other arrangements. So, I left her at home. By afternoon, I missed Olumuyiwa’s call but I didn’t have call card to call back, so, I returned around 5:00 p.m.

“When I got to the gate, I noticed the girl was unhappy and I thought that was because I left her at home to go out.”

The witness said the girl was moody and after the family’s dinner, she asked the victim to follow her outside so they could get fresh air outside their apartment as there was no light.

She further told the court, “As I sat down and put her on my lap, she heaved a painful sigh and jumped up. I asked what happened and she said 'My bum, bum, it is Daddy.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, she ran into the house with the child, placed her on the bed and asked her what Daddy did to her.

Quoting the minor, She said "When I was writing, Daddy put his hand in my bum, bum and his penis and I was shouting. He asked me to keep quiet. He slapped me and covered my mouth with a white clothe. After he was done, he cleaned me with a white handkerchief and said I should go out and play with a friend."

The witness told the court that she took the child to General Hospital in Badagry, where a medical doctor examined her genitals.

She stated that the doctor asked the child questions, and the victim insisted that it was the defendant who sexually abused her.

Hosa further stated that the doctor asked her to go get a police report before she could be given a medical report.

ADVERTISEMENT