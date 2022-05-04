Woman raises alarm over her husband’s disappearance in police cell

Following the arrest of her husband, Ebere said Anambra Police Commissioner Echen Echen paraded him at the command headquarters in Akwa without any explanation for his arrest.

The mother of one said she started getting worried as she could no longer reach her husband after the parade.

She, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen and other concerned members of the public to prevail on Echen over the whereabouts of her husband.

Ebere said, “Since his disappearance, we have been referred from one Police formation to another. I don’t know the crime he has committed. I should have the right to see him and at least hear from him. If the Police have killed him, they should let the family and at least give his body to us for burial since they feel we are nobody.

My family has gone to the State Command Headquarters where he was paraded and people who saw him told us that my husband was raising up his hands and asked what his offence was and why he was paraded for a crime he did not commit, but he was shouted down by some policemen on the parade ground.”

Meanwhile, the police had stormed Unizik on the day Ebere’s husband was arrested, upon receiving information that a cult group had launched an attack on a vigilante group at miracle junction, Ifite, Awka.