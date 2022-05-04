RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman raises alarm over her husband’s disappearance in police cell

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Dubuem Okonkwo, according to his wife Ebere, disappeared from police custody after being paraded before journalists in Anambra State.

Woman
Woman

Dubuem, a member of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Awka branch in Anambra, according to Ebere, was arrested at Unizik junction park, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, over an undisclosed offence.

Recommended articles

Following the arrest of her husband, Ebere said Anambra Police Commissioner Echen Echen paraded him at the command headquarters in Akwa without any explanation for his arrest.

The mother of one said she started getting worried as she could no longer reach her husband after the parade.

She, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen and other concerned members of the public to prevail on Echen over the whereabouts of her husband.

Ebere said, “Since his disappearance, we have been referred from one Police formation to another. I don’t know the crime he has committed. I should have the right to see him and at least hear from him. If the Police have killed him, they should let the family and at least give his body to us for burial since they feel we are nobody.

My family has gone to the State Command Headquarters where he was paraded and people who saw him told us that my husband was raising up his hands and asked what his offence was and why he was paraded for a crime he did not commit, but he was shouted down by some policemen on the parade ground.”

Meanwhile, the police had stormed Unizik on the day Ebere’s husband was arrested, upon receiving information that a cult group had launched an attack on a vigilante group at miracle junction, Ifite, Awka.

According to the police, the attack led to the death of a cult leader.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency

2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

2023: Better Nigeria in sight, says Osinbajo

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

It is dishonest to say all is well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

It is dishonest to say all is well with Nigeria, says Obasanjo

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

2023: Fayemi officially declares for presidency

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

Trending

Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard dies while doing church chore

Late Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard. [Vanguard]

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]

Children must bear surnames of both father and mother – Italian court rules

Stock photo

7 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

7 die, 5 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident.