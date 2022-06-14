RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman raises alarm after her son defiles teenage girl in his room

The deceased was found lifeless in Ifeanyi Osuji’s room in Imo State with sperm on her body.

Pandemonium struck at Umuduruewuewuru, Umuezeala Nsu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, as a woman raised alarm after her son Ifeanyi Osuji defiled a 14-year-old girl in his room.

The 22-year-old whom many people identified as a yahoo boy defiled Amarachi Iwunze, 14, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after which the victim was found dead.

According to a source, the victim was found lifeless in Osuji’s room with her body stained with sperm.

“Little Amarachi Iwunze from Umuduruewuru, Umuezeala Nsu Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State was raped to death on Sunday 12th June, 2022 by one Ifeanyi Osuji, a suspected Yahoo plus boy/ ritualist from Agbaghara Nsu Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano LGA Area of Imo State.

“The ugly news came late hours of yesterday when the mother of the suspect unlocked a room and found the dead body of little Amarachi lying lifeless. On raising the alarm, it was discovered that Ifeanyi Osuji, her son, is the suspect and the killer.

“When Ifeanyi Osuji found out that people are now aware of his ugly act, he took to his heels to an unknown destination. Till this very moment, he was wanted.

“All we are seeking is justice for little Amarachi,” the source added.

The victim’s distraught grandfather Raymond Iwunze has called on the government for intervention, saying Justice must prevail on the matter.

Amarachi is my granddaughter. My first son’s daughter. I want the government to give me justice. Her father, my first son, is in Lagos. She had been with me since the death of her mother, my daughter-in-law,” the 79-year-old retired driver revealed.

Confirming the incident, Imo State Police Spokesman Micheal Abattam said an investigation into the matter had begun.

