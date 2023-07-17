ADVERTISEMENT
Woman pours hot water on husband’s female staff in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect said she carried out the act because the victim was having a romantic affair with her husband.

The incident was said to have happened in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to a source in the community, the 39-year-old food vendor, who was said to be suspecting the victim with her husband, invited the victim to her shop to collect a keg of palm oil, her husband was owing her (victim).

But on getting to the shop, the suspect attacked her with hot water. Speaking on the incident, Samuel denied having a love affair with the suspect’s husband, explaining that she worked as a labourer with her husband on the farm.

Esther called me from where I was learning tailoring to come and collect the palm oil her husband is owing me. I also work as a labourer for her husband and some other farmers in the town.

“I rushed out of my oga’s shop excitedly, not knowing that the call was just to lure me to her shop where she was selling food to pour hot water on me for the offence I did not commit,” she added.

Reacting to the assault, the suspect’s husband, Godwin also denied having any affair with the victim.

I am the one paying for the victim’s treatment at the hospital since the incident happened till date,” he said.

Disclosing that the suspect was arrested, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect was no longer in custody as the matter was already in court. The PPRO added that the suspect had been charged to court for trial.

