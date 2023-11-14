ADVERTISEMENT
Woman poisons 11-month-old daughter after being abandoned by baby daddy

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to the crime, saying her baby daddy abandoned her, and the deceased.

The woman was caught when she tried to bury the baby [Daily Trust]
The suspect was said to be from Mbadyur council ward in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that Ushahemba fed the baby with a substance suspected to be chemical in the early hours of Saturday, November 11, 2023. However, a community source quoted the woman to have said that the baby developed high temperature, and died.

The woman was, however, caught when she tried to bury the baby.

Disclosing the arrest of the suspect, the Information Officer, Logo LGA, Paul Pevikyaa said she had earlier told people that the baby had taken ill in the night with high fever and died after two hours.

Speaking further, the Information Officer, stated that the woman later confessed to killing her baby because she was abandoned by the man who impregnated her.

His words, “When the woman was interviewed, she (the woman) said when they were asleep, at about 12:31 am, the baby started having high fever and that the body was so hot that she gave up within two hours.

“She said that the mistake she made was at daybreak she failed to inform her neighbours that this was what happened in the night because there is a strong belief that when you have neighbours and when you are having difficulties at night, at least you can call your neighbours to help you and they can be your witness. But she never did that.

“So, when day broke, she now attempted burying the baby. The baby was 11 months old.

According to Pevikyaa, when people were not convinced with her report, they continued to question her and she later confessed the real reason she killed her child.

The Information Officer added that the young woman said she was impregnated by her boyfriend and after she gave birth to a baby girl, the man abandoned her with the child.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

