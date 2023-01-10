ADVERTISEMENT
Woman narrates how Lagos pastor r*ped her daughter for 3 years

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accused pastor blamed the devil for his action.

Woman narrates how Lagos pastor raped her daughter for 3 years
Woman narrates how Lagos pastor raped her daughter for 3 years

A businesswoman, who maintained anonymity, has narrated to an Ikeja S3xual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, how a pastor identified as Chris Mcdouglas, defiled her 17-year-old daughter, and raped her for three years.

According to the victim’s mother, who was led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, stated that Mcdouglas, who’s a pastor at the Peculiar Generation Assembly Church situated in Lagos, had sex with her daughter at the back of his church and in different hotels on several occasions.

Revealing that the defendant raped her daughter from 2017 to 2020 in the guise of taking her out for gospel ministration, the woman said when she confronted him on the matter, he burst into tears, and blamed the devil for his action.

Her words: “Pastor Mcdouglas will come to my house and ask my daughter to follow him for ministration so as to use her talent as a chorister to bless others.

“Unknown to me, according to my daughter, when he takes her out for ministration, he will branch in a hotel and have sex with her.

“When I confronted him with some leaders in the church, he said he was deceived by the devil and told me to forgive him.

“The pastor, whom I trusted so much with my family and saw as my spiritual father, entered my house anytime I was not around to have sex with my daughter.

“My daughter told me Pastor Mcdouglas would sneak into the house while I was not around, cover the curtains, cover her mouth and force himself on her.

“My daughter said when he sees that she wants to shout to attract our neighbours, the pastor will bring out the fairly-used clothes that I sell and pretend to be selecting from it.

The woman, who said she was a member of the ushering department, an administrative officer and a member of the building committee of the church, noted that her daughter got into depression as a result of the rape experiences, as she sought Justice.

Damilare Famuyiwa
