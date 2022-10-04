Woman narrates how her 4-year-old daughter d*ed after being r*ped

Identifying her daughter’s rapist as Baba Idi, Jamila said the victim got frightened after she saw the suspect when the police brought him out of cell.

Referring to her deceased daughter, Jamila said “shortly after narrating what Baba Idi did to her, she pleaded with me not to tell anybody, because Baba Idi threatened that he will kill her.

“While we went to Bompai for identification, she was so frightened when the suspect was brought out from the cell.

“Immediately she sighted Baba Idi, she started to shiver. She became hysterical and began screaming, calling his name saying that he would kill her.

“She was in severe pain and her health condition worsened, as she kept on calling Baba Idi’s name.

“We rushed her to the hospital but she gave up the ghost before arrival,” she stated.

According to the bereaved woman, her daughter breathed her last while muttering Baba Idi’s name uncontrollably.

Corroborating his wife’s account of the incident, Muhammad said their daughter developed heart attack from the fear of Baba Idi, who threatened to murder her should she disclose that he had a carnal knowledge of her.

On how they discovered that Baba Idi raped their daughter, Muhammad stated that he wasn’t at home “that fateful day. Her mother while bathing Khadijah noticed blood dripping from her body, when she asked her what happened to her, she mentioned our neighbor, Idi, known as Baba Idi had raped her and she pleaded with her mother not tell anyone because the suspect said he will kill her with scissors if she does.”