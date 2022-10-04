RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman narrates how her 4-year-old daughter d*ed after being r*ped

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

The bereaved mother said her daughter muttered the name of their neighbour until she breathed her last after being raped.

A black woman crying
A black woman crying

A woman identified as Jamila Adam, has narrated that her four-year-old daughter passed away while suffering excruciating pain after being raped by their neighbour.

Recommended articles

Identifying her daughter’s rapist as Baba Idi, Jamila said the victim got frightened after she saw the suspect when the police brought him out of cell.

Referring to her deceased daughter, Jamila said “shortly after narrating what Baba Idi did to her, she pleaded with me not to tell anybody, because Baba Idi threatened that he will kill her.

“While we went to Bompai for identification, she was so frightened when the suspect was brought out from the cell.

“Immediately she sighted Baba Idi, she started to shiver. She became hysterical and began screaming, calling his name saying that he would kill her.

“She was in severe pain and her health condition worsened, as she kept on calling Baba Idi’s name.

“We rushed her to the hospital but she gave up the ghost before arrival,” she stated.

According to the bereaved woman, her daughter breathed her last while muttering Baba Idi’s name uncontrollably.

Corroborating his wife’s account of the incident, Muhammad said their daughter developed heart attack from the fear of Baba Idi, who threatened to murder her should she disclose that he had a carnal knowledge of her.

On how they discovered that Baba Idi raped their daughter, Muhammad stated that he wasn’t at home “that fateful day. Her mother while bathing Khadijah noticed blood dripping from her body, when she asked her what happened to her, she mentioned our neighbor, Idi, known as Baba Idi had raped her and she pleaded with her mother not tell anyone because the suspect said he will kill her with scissors if she does.”

The couple, however, appealed to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to help them secure Justice for their daughter.

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi He is a News Correspondent, who showcases an interest in compelling news and Investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Coffin

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Manhood

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Mahant Radheypuri Juna Akhara

Man who’s kept arm upward for 10 years says he wants his god to notice him (video)