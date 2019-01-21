It was gathered that Goodday impersonated her friend, identified as Rosemary Onovakpuri, by filling a withdrawal teller with a forged signature in an attempt to withdraw N500,000.

She was apprehended due to disparity in the signature on the teller and that of the account holder in the bank system.

Goodday, however, confessed that she impersonated Onovakpuri because she owed her money.

She said, "I went to the bank to withdraw the sum of N500,000 belonging to one of my friends called Rosemary. She was not aware that I was trying to forge her signature to withdraw the said amount. The basis for my action was annoyance of what she did to me four years ago.

"She robbed me of the sum of N3 million. I did not know how she did it but all I can say is that she sometimes accompanied me to the bank. That was why I decided to pay her back by forging her signature before I was caught.

"Since she withdrew my money four years ago, I have not seen or heard from her but I have had it in mind to pay her back in her own coin."

Goodday, who was arraigned before an Ikeja magistrate court, faced charges on three counts of manner likely to cause breach of peace, impersonation and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the offences contravened sections 166 (a), 378(1) and 21(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2011.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs T. A. Ojo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,00 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo added that the sureties must be blood relatives of the accused, gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.