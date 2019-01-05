After a conversation with her pastor, the victim identified as Wendy, gathers that a boyfriend she has remained faithful to, had used her for a ritual to prolong his life.

Wendy, reportedly a video vixen, learns that a spiritual bath in a river is necessary to reverse an impending death that eventually became her fate. To visit a river, she makes a journey from Benin further west to the commercial city of Lagos, where there is many to choose from.

A WhatsApp conversation between the deceased and a confidant reveals her as an affectionate girlfriend even after discovering that the lover Jide had tried to harm her.

The chat is captured in a social media post shared on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

In south-west Nigeria, reports of stolen female underwear have become widespread.

It is rumoured that the collection of used undies belonging to women are assigned by ritualists including internet fraudsters.

Death is believed to be a possible outcome for the victims. Pulse has not confirmed any passing linked to these reports.

Until something develops, police spokesperson Dolapo Badmos hints that future thefts of intimate things belonging to women may be upgraded to the status of attempted murder.