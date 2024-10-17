Woman lands in court for stealing ₦450k from neighbour's purse through window

The defendant, of no fixed address, was arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on a charge of stealing. The Prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on October 4 at about 01:00 pm in Ijan-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendant stole a cash sum of ₦450,000 belonging to one Olokunlade Seun. He claimed that the defendant cut the window net of the complainant and used a stick to draw her purse through the window. He said that the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her. Counsel to the defendant, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

ADVERTISEMENT