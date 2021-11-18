RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman lands in court for allegedly stealing employer’s goods worth N59m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 27-year-old employee, Chidera Chikwendu, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of computer accessories valued at N59 million.

Woman lands in court for allegedly stealing employer’s goods worth N59m.
Woman lands in court for allegedly stealing employer’s goods worth N59m.

The police charged Chikwendu with conspiracy and stealing from employer.

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose address is unknown, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, Chikwendu and others at large committed the offences from March 2020 to December 2020 at Tinubu Square, Lagos State.

Raji said that the defendant stole the goods from her employer, Mrs Ijeoma Chukwu.

“The defendant conspired with other employees to steal the complainant’s goods.

“When the theft was detected, the defendant was arrested while the others absconded,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) prescribes seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer while conspiracy attracts two years’ jail term under Section 411.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.I. Adelaja, released the defendant on bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New study ranks Nigeria's internet 105th out of 110 countries, shows that average Nigerian works for one week to afford subpar internet

New study ranks Nigeria's internet 105th out of 110 countries, shows that average Nigerian works for one week to afford subpar internet

Navy denies alleged students’ brutalisation by instructor in Ogun

Navy denies alleged students’ brutalisation by instructor in Ogun

4 construction workers killed in Badagry building collapse

4 construction workers killed in Badagry building collapse

Don’t go to court, ex-governorship aspirant urges APC candidate Uba

Don’t go to court, ex-governorship aspirant urges APC candidate Uba

Lagos panel member says there are errors in leaked #EndSARS report

Lagos panel member says there are errors in leaked #EndSARS report

Fire Outbreak: UNIMAID bans cooking in hostel rooms

Fire Outbreak: UNIMAID bans cooking in hostel rooms

Senate queries SEC over revenue spending

Senate queries SEC over revenue spending

Ondo NYSC coordinator worries about drug abuse, says many corps members are drug addicts

Ondo NYSC coordinator worries about drug abuse, says many corps members are drug addicts

United States removes Nigeria from its religious freedom blacklist

United States removes Nigeria from its religious freedom blacklist

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)