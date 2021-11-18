Woman lands in court for allegedly stealing employer’s goods worth N59m.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, Chikwendu and others at large committed the offences from March 2020 to December 2020 at Tinubu Square, Lagos State.

Raji said that the defendant stole the goods from her employer, Mrs Ijeoma Chukwu.

“The defendant conspired with other employees to steal the complainant’s goods.

“When the theft was detected, the defendant was arrested while the others absconded,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) prescribes seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer while conspiracy attracts two years’ jail term under Section 411.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.I. Adelaja, released the defendant on bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.