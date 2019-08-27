Olufemi confirmed the death in a telephone interview with NAN on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the LASEMA DG, a Dangote truck fully-loaded with cement had a brake failure and was involved in head-on collision with a Primero blue mass transit bus (BRT) with registration number LSR-228-XS.

“The Primero bus was conveying 40 seated and 20 standing passengers. All passengers on board suffered various degrees of injuries with one female passenger losing her life.

“The driver of the bus suffered severe life threatening injuries with his leg totally broken.

“The combined efforts of the Agency’s Assets/Medical Unit were on ground working alongside Lagos Neighbuorhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA).

“They were all working also to ease vehicular movement and ensure a swift recovery of the accidented truck,” Olufemi said.

He, however, said that proper investigation would be conducted on the incident.

Olufemi however, advised motorists to drive within the approved speed limit to avoid accidents.