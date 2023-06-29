Woman kidnaps, sells neighbour’s 3-year-old girl in Lagos

Olorunyomi, who was said to be a neighbour and acquaintance of the toddler’s mother, abducted the girl on Friday, June 9, 2023, from their residence in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State, and sold her to a buyer, Glory Isaac, 25, for ₦‎400,000 at Onipanu Bus stop.

It was gathered that after Isaac purchased the girl, she resold her to a couple in Mowe, Ogun State, Ezekiel Olajide, 45, and Ayaba Victoria at ₦‎700,000, who in turn sold the girl to one Arewa Babatunde, 47, a resident of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Babatunde further sold the helpless girl to one Jekami Idowu, 61, a resident of Agbado, Ogun State for ₦‎1.7 million, where police operatives eventually recovered her last week.

The last buyer, Idowu, had enrolled the toddler, whose head was bald in order to make her unrecognisable, in a school on Folarin Street, Itoki-Agbado, Ogun State.

The suspects were all exposed after police operatives commenced an investigation following a complaint filed by the child’s mother on her disappearance.

From investigations, the police were able to establish that the neighbour was the last person who was seen with the girl.

Detectives were said to have gone after her, and arrested her and from her confessions, the other suspects were trailed to Abeokuta, Osogbo, Mowe-Ibafo and Itoki-Agbado where each of the suspects was arrested and the child eventually recovered.