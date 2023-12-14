Woman kidnaps landlord's and neighbour’s children in Ogun

It was gathered that the suspect disappeared with the two kids three days after she moved into the apartment.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the landlord, Johnson Oshinowo, reported that a woman whom he rented his apartment to on Thursday, December 7, 2023, abducted his son and another neighbour’s son, who were both four years old.

According to the police spokesperson, the woman who had just spent three days at the apartment has no known identity as the landlord and the house agent did not conduct a profile check before renting the apartment to her.

Her words, “On December 12, 2023, at about 8:35 pm, a landlord informed the police that he rented a room apartment to a woman on December 7 and on December 11, the woman abducted his son and his neighbour’s son without any trace of their destination.

“Immediately the report was received, detectives swung into action and visited the scene to conduct preliminary inquiries.

“From the preliminary investigation, it was gathered by the detectives that the woman had only spent three days in the rented house without any known background information. It was also gathered that the landlord and house agent have no profile of the suspect.”

She disclosed further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has directed a discrete investigation into the abduction to ensure that the suspect was tracked down.