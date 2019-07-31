A 68-year-old American woman simply identified as Barbara reportedly kept the embalmed body of her baby in a freezer for 47-years.

According to Sky News, the body of the baby was discovered by Adam Smith, Barbara’s son after the woman’s death.

Before Barbara’s death on July 21, Adam said he had moved in with his mother to help her after she got sick.

He said Barbara had kept a box in her freezer for decades and every time she moved into a new home, she took the box with her, adding that he has never thought of checking the box.

He said, "I'm 37 and it has been in my freezer for 37 years".

Upon discovering the embalmed baby, which he said was wrapped in a pink fleece, Adam said it still had “skin, hair and everything.”

He said, “it was mummified”, adding that he called the Police immediately.

The 37-year-old man said that his mother had told him about a sibling who had died before he was born.

He said, “Finding this, I’m more like confused, angry, and I just want to find closure, I want to know more answers.”

Adam has, however, provided Police with a DNA sample.

Sky News reports that the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the story.