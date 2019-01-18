The suspect, in a bid to discipline the maid, subjected her to severe torture leaving her with several injuries.

According to Punch, the incident, which occurred at Sango area of Ibadan, was reported to the police by neighbours who rescued the girl.

A witness disclosed that the maid ran out of the house as she could not withstand the pain from the torture meted on her.

The witness, who pleaded anonymity, said, "It pains me to see a small girl in such pain; it was a terrible scene. The woman accused the girl of stealing her baby’s milk and subjected her to such a horrible torture.

"According to the victim, the woman used a razor blade to lacerate her back and when she could no longer cope with the torture, she ran out of the house and the woman still chased after her.

“It was when the girl ran out that we saw what had happened to her and forcefully took her away and rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

“From what we were told, the woman gave birth to a set of twins some months back and I think the girl was brought to her by a church member to assist the woman for a year. As small as the girl is, the woman usually made her to do all the house chores. I wonder why the girl has still not returned to her parents."

Confirming the matter, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, revealed that the woman has been arrested and her case file transferred to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Iyaganku, on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

Adekunle added that the woman will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is concluded.