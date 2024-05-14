ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman in court for resisting arrest, assaulting policeman, stealing ₦150k phone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman also raised a false alarm that the officer was a kidnapper and called on people to apprehend him.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Christy Ikpe, who did not take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the case till June 19 for further mention. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Inedu Friday, told the court that the case was reported by one PC Akor Success, an officer attached to ‘B’ Division Police Station, High Level, Makurdi, on May 5.

Friday said that one Tyokaan Maureen of Apir Junction, Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, had come to the ‘B’ division police station on the same date to complain to Yughemba who lives behind Towering Tots Primary School, Kanshio, Makurdi.

He said that the officer was sent by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division to invite Yughemba for questioning. The police prosecutor further stated that on getting to the residence of the suspect, she resisted arrest and forcefully snatched the police officer’s Oppo A17 cell phone, valued at ₦150,000 from him and pushed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the defendant then raised a false alarm that the officer was a kidnapper and called on people to apprehend him, while she ran away with the officer’s phone to an unknown destination.

Friday's prosecutor said that during a police investigation, she was arrested in connection with the alleged offences. While stating that the investigation was still ongoing, the prosecutor prayed to the court for another date for mention.

He said that the offences contravene Sections 171, 170, 95 and 146 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspects lured her, stripped her, and posted her naked video online [Punch]

Police arrest 3 teenagers, others for beating woman and posting her nude video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

3 suspected rapists targeting young women online arrested in Rivers

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Ogun Police kill 2 kidnappers, save 3 Indians in Ode-Benin expressway gun fight

Sources suggest the arrest may have been prompted by a recent interview he granted [Punch]

DSS arrests wanted former Oyo Park Chairman, Auxiliary