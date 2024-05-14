Woman in court for resisting arrest, assaulting policeman, stealing ₦150k phone

The Magistrate, Christy Ikpe, who did not take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the case till June 19 for further mention. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Inedu Friday, told the court that the case was reported by one PC Akor Success, an officer attached to ‘B’ Division Police Station, High Level, Makurdi, on May 5.

Friday said that one Tyokaan Maureen of Apir Junction, Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, had come to the ‘B’ division police station on the same date to complain to Yughemba who lives behind Towering Tots Primary School, Kanshio, Makurdi.

He said that the officer was sent by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division to invite Yughemba for questioning. The police prosecutor further stated that on getting to the residence of the suspect, she resisted arrest and forcefully snatched the police officer’s Oppo A17 cell phone, valued at ₦150,000 from him and pushed him.

He added that the defendant then raised a false alarm that the officer was a kidnapper and called on people to apprehend him, while she ran away with the officer’s phone to an unknown destination.

Friday's prosecutor said that during a police investigation, she was arrested in connection with the alleged offences. While stating that the investigation was still ongoing, the prosecutor prayed to the court for another date for mention.