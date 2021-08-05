Woman in court for beating up 8-year-old boy with cutlass.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant beat up the minor with a cutlass.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, at about 8.30 p.m. at House 4 Bagidan Phase 2 Jesus Court Str., Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said the defendant injured the minor on the head and parts of the body.

Williams pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Ajibade admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 172,173 and 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

Assault occasioned by harm is punishable with three years’ jail term while grievous harm attracts seven years’ imprisonment for offenders.