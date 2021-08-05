RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman in court for beating up 8-year-old boy with cutlass

A 43-year-old woman, Sharon Williams, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old boy with a cutlass.

The police charged Williams, who resides in Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos, with three counts bordering on grievous harm and assault occasioning harm.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant beat up the minor with a cutlass.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 14, at about 8.30 p.m. at House 4 Bagidan Phase 2 Jesus Court Str., Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said the defendant injured the minor on the head and parts of the body.

Williams pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Ajibade admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 172,173 and 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

Assault occasioned by harm is punishable with three years’ jail term while grievous harm attracts seven years’ imprisonment for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 7 for hearing.

