Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage

The defendant, a businesswoman, resides at 33, Oluyeye St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

She is standing trial for conspiracy and assault.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 26, 2023, at her residence.

The prosecutor said that a fight had ensued between the defendant and the complainant, Bunmi Olunlade, over cleaning their compound.

Akeem alleged that the defendant and her siblings, still at large, beat up the defendant, causing her to lose pregnancy.

Akeem said that the offences contravened Sections 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT