A nurse whose name was revealed as Mummy reportedly attacked her on Friday, January 18, 2019. She had just returned from a trip to buy a meal when the aggressor showed up at her residence.

In a report by Ghana Web on Sunday, January 20, 2019, it was gathered that the nurse thought she was having an affair with her boyfriend who gave her a ride. Meanwhile, the victim had only asked for help to get to the location where she intended to get a food.

"I saw the private car passing and pleaded with the driver to alight me at Kwesimintsim so I could find some food to buy," Ghana Web confirms a comment from the victim.

Beatrice Eric Agyapong who is 23 years old, was reportedly advised to eat early to combat an Ulcer she has been diagnosed of.

The doctors at the Kwesimintsim Government Hospital where she was taken following the attack were unable to stitch back the fragments of her chopped lower lip because the cells were already dead.

Ghana Web confirmed that the police are waiting for Agyapong to feel better before getting her statement.