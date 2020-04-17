During this lockdown occasioned by coronavirus where some people are crying for food because their sources of livelihood have come to a standstill, it is not clear where the man got the energy to be ‘chewing’ his wife to the extent that she had to flee into the town for refuge with only a cloth wrapped around her.

Interestingly, the angry man could be seen in the video attempting to drag the woman back into the room to continue the bout.

He even chased her wearing only a boxer short and a singlet and they both crossed the street into the neighbourhood as the woman begged the town folks for help.

The incident is reported to have occurred it a town in Nigeria.

Watch the video below: