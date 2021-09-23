The complainant prayed the court to intervene into the matter and grant her justice.
Woman drags neighbours to court for calling her a witch
A 50-year-old woman, Maimunatu Hussani, dragged two neighbours, Ruqayya Abubakar, 20 and Amina Abubakar, 40, before a Shari’a Court in Rigasa, Kaduna State on Thursday for calling her a witch.
In their defence, the two accused pleaded not guilty to the crime bordering on defamation of character.
The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, asked the complainant if she had any witnesses and she responded in the affirmative.
The judge granted the two accused bail in the sum of N20,000 each with a surety each in like sum and adjourned the matter to Oct. 13 for hearing.
