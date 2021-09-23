RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman drags neighbours to court for calling her a witch

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 50-year-old woman, Maimunatu Hussani, dragged two neighbours, Ruqayya Abubakar, 20 and Amina Abubakar, 40, before a Shari’a Court in Rigasa, Kaduna State on Thursday for calling her a witch.

The complainant prayed the court to intervene into the matter and grant her justice.

In their defence, the two accused pleaded not guilty to the crime bordering on defamation of character.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, asked the complainant if she had any witnesses and she responded in the affirmative.

The judge granted the two accused bail in the sum of N20,000 each with a surety each in like sum and adjourned the matter to Oct. 13 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

