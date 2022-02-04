The petitioner, who resides in Orozo, Abuja, in a divorce petition, said: ”I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this man. He wants to kill me.
Woman drags husband to court for attempting to choke her to death
A civil servant, Mrs Esther Anaagu, on Friday dragged her husband Emmanuel, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja for attempting to choke her to death.
”He tried to choke me to death during an argument. I managed to escape.
”He later said he was possessed by an evil spirit. That it was not intentional.
”I pray the court to free me from this bondage called marriage.“
The respondent, Emmanuel who is a taxi driver, in his defence denied the allegations
The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, advised the couple to explore all the available means of settlement, for the sake of the children.
Gusau adjourned the matter until Feb. 8, for report of settlement or hearing.
