Woman drags husband to court for alleged abandonment

She alleged that her husband abandoned her and their only child for over six years.

“He secretly married another wife. I have been the only one catering for our daughter and paying bills,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband denied her conjugal rights

“I am not forcing him to come back to me. I want him take full responsibility for our only child.

“I pray the court to grant me divorce, custody of our child and an order compelling him to pay our daughter’s fees and N50,000 monthly for upkeep,” she said.

The respondent, who was not present in court, however sent a letter consenting divorce, payment of the amount for upkeep but only when the child is on holiday.