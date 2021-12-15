RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman drags former fiancé to court over N1.3m fraud

A 38-year-old man, Abdulkareem Isah, was on Tuesday docked in a High Court in Lokoja for allegedly defrauding his former fiancée of N1.3 million.

Woman drags former fiancé to court over N1.3m fraud. [thetrentonline]
Isah, who resides in Galili in Lokoja Local Government Area is charged with two counts of fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, S.I. Ikutanwa, told the court that Isah on July 15, 2019 collected N1.3 million from from his fiancee, Miss Hussain Sule for a business deal with a promise to pay the money in six months.

Ikutanwa said that Isah deceived Sule with a ”a fake” marriage proposal.

The offence, he said, is punishable under section 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2016 of constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“My Lord, since the accused has pleaded not guilty to the two count charge labeled against him, we shall be asking for another date to enable us prepare and commence hearing of the case proper,” Ikutanwa pleaded.

The Defence Counsel, Mr M.S. Yusuf, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

He told the court that his client was on administrative bail.

The presiding judge, Justice S.E. Umar, adjourned the case until Jan. 26, 2022 for hearing.

