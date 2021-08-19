Woman drags ex-husband to court over refusal to feed 6 of their 9 children.

“Hamza told me that he cannot feed the six. I want the court to order him take that responsibility by paying N6, 000 monthly for every child and also to stop him from coming to my house every morning and night”, she said.

In his response, the defendant, Hamza, who resides in Kaduna, prayed the court to give him custody of the six children.

“I want to take care of them. I have three living with me. She is not capable of training them well”, Hamza said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to the parties, ordered the defendant to bring witnesses on his claims that his former wife cannot train their children.

Nasir ordered the defendant to stop visiting his former wife pending judgment in the case