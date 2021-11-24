Police rearrest man who allegedly stole N120,000 from girlfriend’s piggy bank

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 3, at the same address.

He said that the girlfriend and complainant, Mercy Nwaoga, insisted that the defendant was the only person who knew where her wooden safe was.

Ekhueorohan submitted that Omenehu was detained at the police station where he escaped, but was later re-arrested.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 106 (b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.