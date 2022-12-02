Woman dragged to court for sponsoring her boyfriend’s UK trip with stolen funds

A woman identified as Busayo Alagbe, has been dragged before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for funding her boyfriend’s travelling expenses to the United Kingdom (UK) with stolen money.
The defendant confessed to forging bank documents to rob her employer of N4.5 million to sponsor her boyfriend’s UK travelling expenses.
The 27-year-old suspect was arraigned in the court for forging bank documents and robbing her employer, Bridgeway Ventures, of N4.5 million in the state.
Having confessed to the crime, Alagbe was charged with three counts bordering on the conversion of employer funds, stealing and forgery.
The prosecutor, Godwin Oriabure revealed that the defendant committed the crime between July and November 2022, in the Gbagada area of Lagos State, adding that during interrogation, she confessed to have used the stolen money to sponsor her boyfriend’s travelling expenses to the UK.
Oriabure argued that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 287(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The charge read in part, “That you, Busayo Alagbe, between July and November 2022, at no 17 Olujobi Street, Gbagada Estate, Lagos, in the Yaba Magisterial District, did fraudulently convert the sum of Four-Million Five Hundred and Thirty One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira, property of Olayinka Blackshear and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 287(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”
Having heard the defendant’s plea of not guilty, Magistrate A.O Salawu, who presided over the court, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two responsible sureties, as he adjourned the matter till Thursday, January 19, 2023.
