Woman docked for allegedly attempting to bite off neighbour’s finger

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8, at her residence.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant, almost bit off the middle finger of her neighbour, Jennifer Nkechi during an altercation.

”It took serious effort to get Nkechi’s middle finger out of the defendant’s mouth,” he said.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge

Magistrate Sodiq Bello admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10, 000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must reside in Lagos and should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.