Woman dishes out hot slaps to police officer to resist arrest

A cook, Yengi Best, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

The police charged Best, 40, of foreign affairs quarters, Karu Site, for impersonating a public servant, criminal use of force and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their lawful duty.

She was also charged for constituting public nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Osho Olanrewaju, told the court that on Aug. 21, a team of policemen led by ASP, Ayodele Stephen, attached to Karu Divisional Headquarters arrested the defendant.

“While the policemen were on a routine patrol within black spots around foreign affairs quarters; Karu, they arrested the defendant at late hours of the night around one of the black spots.

“During the course of police interrogation, the defendant physically assaulted the leader of the team by slapping him twice and inflicting injuries on his face.

“The defendant impersonated by claiming she was a security personnel with the intent to intimidate the policemen, the matter was later reported at Karu Police station by the team of policemen,” Olanrewaju said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 132, 267, 252 and 113 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada said the sureties must provide means of Identification and their addresses must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

