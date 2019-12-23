The lady, identified as Tosin Adebayo Deborah Olusanya by an Instagram user, is said to have borrowed GHC 79,061.00 from an Ajor (a local thrift contribution group) she was a part of.

The woman is said to have borrowed the money for her wedding and was given time to pay it back, according to the Instagram user, @finest001.

All efforts to trace the woman and let her pay back her loan has proved futile, she said in a post on Instagram and even went ahead to block the lady who is believed to be the head of the thrift club.

The post reads: "Hi everybody please I don’t do this but this lady right here deserves it all after collecting ajor to do wedding now she refuse to pay back people’s money 5M have giving her enough time to pay back up till now Tosin (Adebayo deborah olusanya) refuse to pay and blocked me good Nigerian e shanumi this is people’s money @mrsnefa @nefawears I called her hubby,sister in law sent a message to them all to help me beg Tosin to pay her debt no1 is saying anything people are on my neck for their money plzzzz everyone help me tag her family till they see this and pay tosin you will never know peace in this marriage of urs until you pay back people’s money."