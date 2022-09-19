RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sector Commander, FRSC Cross River, Mr Maikano Hassan, has confirmed a lone accident in which a middle age woman died in Calabar on Sunday.

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar
Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Hassan who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the incident was caused by speeding.

Recommended articles

He said that the incident which occured on the Muritala Mohammed Road, saw the Toyota Highlander the woman was driving skid off the road into a ditch by the highway.

According to him, “Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead minutes later due to injury sustained from the incident.”

NAN gathered that the woman was pursuing her husband who was alleged to be with a “side chick” in his car when she lost control of her vehicle.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Emmanuel sets up panel to investigate collapsed building in Uyo

Gov. Emmanuel sets up panel to investigate collapsed building in Uyo

Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike

Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike

Youths call for prayers for peaceful elections in 2023

Youths call for prayers for peaceful elections in 2023

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

Gov Soludo says those perpetrating criminalities in Anambra are Igbo

Gov Soludo says those perpetrating criminalities in Anambra are Igbo

Gov. Lalong not against Peter Obi’s N2m march - Information Commissioner

Gov. Lalong not against Peter Obi’s N2m march - Information Commissioner

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job

Court convicts siblings

Siblings break down in tears after being sentenced to life imprisonment