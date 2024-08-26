ADVERTISEMENT
Woman dies alongside granddaughter in Ogun tricycle crash

Damilare Famuyiwa

A truck reportedly attempted to overtake the tricycle, dragging it along before running over it.

The truck driver fled the scene before he could be apprehended
The truck driver fled the scene before he could be apprehended [Punch]

According to Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), the incident took place early Friday morning.

The accident involved an Iveco truck with the plate number KJA 166 XJ and a tricycle with plate number TRE 627 VP.

Akinbiyi cited dangerous driving by the truck driver as the cause.

The accident, which involved four people—two males and two females—resulted in the deaths of the two females, a woman and her granddaughter, who were the only occupants of the tricycle.

According to an eyewitness account, the truck in an attempt to overtake the tricycle while both were in transit inbound Abeokuta, around Papalanto, dragged the tricycle along with it by the side in the process with the tricycle falling in its front before running over it, killing a grandmother and her granddaughter.

“The two victims were the only occupants in the tricycle on the spot. Regrettably, the truck driver escaped from the scene before being arrested,” the TRACE spokesperson, was quoted as saying.





The deceased have been returned to their families, while the injured tricycle driver was taken to an unknown hospital by a bystander.

The vehicles involved have been moved to the Itori Divisional Police Command.

TRACE and the police extend their condolences to the victims' families and urge motorists to avoid reckless driving.

